Leslieville girl hosts second Evangeline Walks event over Thanksgiving long weekend to help raise funds for Covenant House

Evangeline Link is welcomed by a cheering crowd in Leslieville in October of last year after she completed her four-day walk to raise funds for Covenant House. The 2023 version of Evangeline Walks takes place over this coming Thanksgiving long weekend. Photo: Submitted.

Leslieville’s Evangeline Link will be spending this upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend doing what she did at the same time last year, going on a marathon walk to raise funds to help young people in need.

The second annual Evangeline Walks event will see the Grade 7 student walk 100 kilometres in support of Covenant House.

She will start the walk just outside Hamilton and head back to her Toronto home, a distance of 100 kilometres.

In 2022, Link walked 91 kilometres from her grandparents house in Binbrook, near Hamilton, to her Leslieville home. This year the distance has increased to 100 killometres.

Last year’s walk raised $6,000, and this year’s fundraising target is $10,000.

Covenant House Toronto helps to protect and rebuild the lives of young people facing challenges related to homelessness.

Link will be accompanied on the walk, taking place over four days on the Thanksgiving weekend, by family members and friends.

To support Link on her fundraising walk for Covenant House, please go to https://covenanthousetorontoevents.ca/ui/creatingthepossible/p/evangelineswalk2023