Rowing Ontario Beach Sprint Championships set for the Ashbridges Bay area this Saturday and Sunday

A Try Rowing Day presented by the Hanlan Boat Club will take place alongside the Rowing Ontario Beach Sprint Championships this weekend.

By NAFISAT ALAO

The Hanlan Boat Club, in conjunction with RowOntario, will be hosting the RowON Beach Sprint Championships this Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 19 and 20) at Ashbridges Bay Park and Woodbine Beach Park.

The races will be taking place directly south of the Woodbine Bathing Station at the water’s edge.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the races begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon. On Sunday, Aug. 20 the races will take place from 9 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

Beach Sprint Rowing is a new format of rowing that combines running and rowing. Sprinters run down a beach to the water, jump into open-hulled coastal rowing shells for a 250-metre slalom course, then return to the beach, jump out of the shell and sprint back to the finish line.

The inaugural RowON and Hanlan Boat Club Beach Sprints Championships this weekend will serve as a selection event for U19 athletes to represent Canada this year at the Beach Sprint Finals in Barletta, Italy from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

In addition to the Row Ontarion competition in the Beach this weekend, the Hanlan Boat Club will also be offering a free Try Rowing Day at Ashbridges Bay Park for those who want to give the sport a shot. The Try Rowing Day event will be taking place from 11 a.m, to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday adjacent to where the sprint competition is taking place.

Try Rowing Day will teach participants basic body movements and rowing strokes. All ages are welcome to participate and no prior experience is required.

For more information regarding either of the events taking place this weekend, please visit https://www.hanlanboatclub.ca/