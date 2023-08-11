After a three-year absence, the Taste of the Danforth is back

Huge crowds are shown along on Danforth Avenue for the 2019 Taste of the Danforth in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. This year's event starts this evening at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

The return of the much-anticipated Taste of the Danforth starts tonight and runs until Sunday, Aug. 13th.

Taking place along Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jones avenues, Toronto police are reminding the public about traffic road closures in this area that will remain in place until 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

This year’s street festival will feature live music, entertainment, and, of course, a ton of diverse cuisine running along a stretch of the Danforth known as Greektown.

In both 2020 and 2021, the street festival was called off in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, a surprising cancellation announcement came from the organizers when bike lanes and the sprawling installations of CafeTO setups presented unforeseen challenges.

This year’s event is expected to proceed regardless of weather conditions.

Vehicles are advised to take alternative routes as there will be traffic delays in the area. Various TTC Routes will be diverted away from the area.

Visit the Greentown Toronto website for more info about the event: https://greektowntoronto.com/taste-of-the-danforth/