After a three-year absence, the Taste of the Danforth is back

The return of the much-anticipated Taste of the Danforth starts tonight and runs until Sunday, Aug. 13th.
Taking place along Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jones avenues, Toronto police are reminding the public about traffic road closures in this area that will remain in place until 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
This year’s street festival will feature live music, entertainment, and, of course, a ton of diverse cuisine running along a stretch of the Danforth known as Greektown.
In both 2020 and 2021, the street festival was called off in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, a surprising cancellation announcement came from the organizers when bike lanes and the sprawling installations of CafeTO setups presented unforeseen challenges.
This year’s event is expected to proceed regardless of weather conditions.
Vehicles are advised to take alternative routes as there will be traffic delays in the area. Various TTC Routes will be diverted away from the area.
Visit the Greentown Toronto website for more info about the event: https://greektowntoronto.com/taste-of-the-danforth/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!