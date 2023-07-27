Metrolinx to host community open house on evening of July 27 on Ontario Line construction plans in Leslieville and Riverside

This artist's rendering shows what the proposed Riverside-Leslieville station on the Ontario Line will look like. The station is proposed to be located on the northeast corner of Queen Street East and De Grassi Street.

By NAFISAT ALAO

Construction for the Ontario Line is underway in East Toronto, and Metrolinx will be hosting a community open house at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen St. E., on Thursday, July 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to update local residents on plans for work that will impact traffic and transit in the area.

Construction on bridges in the area of Eastern Avenue, between Logan and Broadview avenues; and Queen Street East, between Broadview and Logan avenues is now ongoing or scheduled to take place.

The work on the bridges will temporarily disrupt traffic and public transportation in the area, said Metrolinx in a news release. This will include:

Eastern Avenue will be open to local traffic only between Broadview and Logan Avenue during the week of July 24 to the 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and from 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31

Queen Street will be open to local traffic only, between Broadview Avenue and Logan Avenue during the weekends of August 12 to 14, and Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Logan Avenue will be open to local traffic only, between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East during the weekend of Aug. 18 to 21.

During the road closures listed above, the areas that are immediately around and under the bridges will be fully closed and there will be no access for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. Metrolinx will share updates with the community in advance, should additional closures be required.

The exact timings for the closures from August onwards will be announced closer to those dates, said Metrolinx.

In addition to the road closures, temporary transit changes will also take place:

The 501 streetcar will be replaced with bus service during the weekend of Aug. 12 to 14 and between Sept. 3 and Oct. 8. Detour routes will be announced early and posted on the TTC website

The community open house on July 27 will also address plans for retaining walls along the line through East Toronto.

“Recognizing the community needs, construction of new retaining walls and noise barriers will commence this summer,” said Metrolinx in the news release. “Through extensive public consultation and a design competition, these barriers have been thoughtfully planned to create a quieter environment for the residents in the extended area from Eastern to east of Pape.

Community members can learn more about the Ontario Line and the work being done by Metrolinx by visiting this website https://www.metrolinx.com/en/news/ontario-line-progress-for-toronto-s-east-end