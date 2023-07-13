Toronto Beaches set to begin Ontario Junior Lacrosse League first-round playoff series against Oakville Buzz

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team starts the first round of the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoffs in Oakville tonight (Thursday, July 13).

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team begins its first round Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) playoff series against the Oakville Buzz on Thursday, July 13.

Game One in the best-of-five series starts tonight in Oakville, at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre (1132 Invicta Dr., Oakville) at 8 p.m.

This OJLL playoffs feature the top eight teams in the standings of the 11-team league at the finish of the regular season which ended earlier this week.

Toronto Beaches finished the regular season in fifth place with a record of 12 wins and eight losses. Oakville finished fourth with a record of 13 wins and seven losses. In their two regular season games this year, the Beaches won both contests.

Game Two of the series goes Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m. at the Pickering Recreation Complex (1867 Valley Farm Rd. in Pickering) which is where the Toronto Beaches are playing their home games this season due to renovation work taking place at Ted Reeve Arena this summer.

Game Three is slated for the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m.

Game Four, if necessary, will be at the Pickering Recreation Complex on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. Game Five, if necessary, will be at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m.

The other three first round playoff series in the OJLL are the Orangeville Northmen (1) versus the Six Nations Arrows (8); the Burlington Blaze (2) versus the St. Catharines Athletics (7); and the Mimico Mountaineers (3) versus the Whitby Warriors (6).

For more information on the OJLL, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA