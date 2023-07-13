Arrest made in shooting that took life of innocent woman walking in Leslieville last Friday

Toronto police investigate the shooting on the afternoon of Friday, July 7, near Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue that took the life of a 44-year-old woman who was hit by a stray bullet. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a charge of second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an innocent bystander who was walking in the Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue area on the afternoon of Friday, July 7.

The shooting took the life of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, a Leslieville mother of two young daughters who was hit by a stray bullet at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 7 and died later that afternoon in hospital. She was a completely innocent victim of the shooting, police said.

The daylight shooting in a crowded area over the lunchhour, which took place after an altercation between three men near the intersection, shocked the entire city.

Police announced the arrest in a new release on the morning of Thursday, July 13.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto is charged with second degree murder.

Police alleged there was dispute between three men near Queen Street East and Carlaw and two of the men “brandished handguns and discharged them at each other.”

A stray bullet struck Huebner-Makurat and she was pronounced deceased in hospital on July 7.

Police said they are continuing to look for the other two men involved in the shooting. For more information on that investigation, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/07/10/mother-of-two-killed-in-leslieville-shooting-was-innocent-bystander-gofundme-page-set-up-for-family/

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Huebner-Makurat’s memory to help support her husband and daughters ages 4 and 7.

“Caroline loved life and was instant friends with everyone she met. Her great sense of humour always lightened up all situations. She was a kind soul, always eager to lend a helping hand,” said the organizers of the GoFundMe page.

“Caroline was more than just a mother; she was a constant source of love, strength, and support for her girls. She worked tirelessly to provide them with a nurturing and stable environment, striving to give them the best opportunities in life,” the GoFundMe page said.

So far the campaign has raised more than $247,000. Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-karolina-huebnermakurat

Anyone with more information on the shooting, or the two suspects still being sought, is asked to contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com