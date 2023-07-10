Mother of two killed in Leslieville shooting was innocent bystander; GoFundMe page set up for family

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, died after being shot on July 7 in Leslieville. The mother of two young daughters was an innocent bystander.

A 44-year-old woman who was the innocent victim of a shooting in the Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue area last Friday afternoon is being remembered as a person who could make friends with anyone and had a great sense of humour.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat died on Friday, July 7, after she was hit by a stray bullet from a gun fired by men who were arguing and shooting at each other near the intersection at approximately 12;30 p.m.

Known as Caroline, she was a completely innocent bystander who was walking on the street of the Leslieville neighbourhood she lived in with her husband Adrian Makurat and their daughters Claudia, 7, and Neila, 4.

“Caroline loved life and was instant friends with everyone she met. Her great sense of humour always lightened up all situations. She was a kind soul, always eager to lend a helping hand,” said organizers of a GoFundMe page set up in her memory.

“Caroline was more than just a mother; she was a constant source of love, strength, and support for her girls. She worked tirelessly to provide them with a nurturing and stable environment, striving to give them the best opportunities in life,” the GoFundMe page said.

Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-karolina-huebnermakurat

In a statement on July 7, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher said the “brazen fatal shooting” was an “unspeakable tragedy” for the family and the community.

“Our hearts are broken,” she said.

Fletcher said she had spoken to the Superintendent of Toronto police’s 55 Division regarding enhanced police patrols in Leslieville in the coming days.

“I would ask you and your family to think about this tragic loss of life of a neighbour and how in the face of such adversity we can still contribute to a safe and caring community in our corner of the City,” said Fletcher.

Reports indicate three men were involved in a dispute and then two of them pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. They all fled the area after the shooting.

Since the shooting, police have released photos of three men they consider to be suspects.

The first suspect is described as male, 25 to 30 years old, tall, with a medium build and cornrows. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black stripe from sleeve to sleeve, blue jeans and white shoes. He may have injuries to his head.

The second suspect is described as male, 18 to 25 years old, average height, slim build, with long hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark coloured jeans and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as male, 18 to 25 years old, tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and if located should not be approached. Anyone who sees then is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police in 55 Divsion at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com