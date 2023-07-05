I Love to SING! summer vocal workshops for youth slated for The Redwood Theatre on Gerrard Street East

The I Love to SING! East vocal workshops are slated for July 8 to Aug. 26 at The Redwood Theatre.

By NAFISAT ALAO

Youths aged 10 to 21 of all singing abilities will be able to explore free vocal workshops this summer with I Love to SING! presented by The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival.

A registered charity, SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival is in its 12th year.

“Our program is all about youth, fun, and friendship… our goal is to connect with young people in the communities where they live and help them find their voice in an open, encouraging environment,” said Bill King, Director of Strategies and Engagement in a news release.

The workshops will be held from July 5 to Aug. 26 in two separate locations.

Locally, it takes place at The Redwood Theatre at 1300 Gerrard St. E., just east of Greenwood Avenue.

The other location is at David Suzuki Secondary School in Brampton.

The workshops begin this week at David Suzuki Secondary School in Brampton for youths ages 10 to 17 from July 5 to Aug. 17. The workshops at The Redwood Theatre will take place from July 8 to Aug. 26, and are for participants ages 14 to 21.

The educators and special guest vocal coaches expected at the Brampton workshops include Melanie Durrant, singer/songwriter and multi-JUNO Award nominee; Andrew Mark James, musician, singer-songwriter, band leader and professor at Canada Christian College; and Nevon Sinclair, Canadian songwriter, singer and vocal coach.

Some of the special guests who will be present at The Redwood Theatre workshops include Micah Barnes, acclaimed singer/songwriter, chart-topping jazz artist, and vocal performance and career coach; Elaine Overholt, singer, vocal coach and founder of Big Voice Studios; Jeannie Wyse, vocal teacher, musical director and vocal coach for CBC’s Over the Rainbow; and Layota-Hall-Downer, urban gospel recording artist, music minister, producer and trainer.

More information about the workshops and schedules can be found online at https://singtoronto.com/i-love-to-sing-summer-program