Donald D. Summerville pools to remain closed for summer of 2023

Work takes place at the Monarch Park Outdoor Pool on Friday, June 16, in advance of the pool's opening on Saturday, June 17. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Outdoor pools in Monarch Park and Stan Wadlow Park will be opening this Saturday, June 17, for recreational swimming.

The City of Toronto announced that it will be opening 10 of its outdoor pools this Saturday.

Locally, those pools are the Monarch Park Pool in Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.; and the Kiwanis Pool in Stan Wadlow Park, 375 Cedarvale Ave. in East York.

However, East Toronto residents should know that the Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools will remain closed for the 2023 season.

Located at the foot of Woodbine Avenue where it becomes Lake Shore Boulevard East, the Summerville pools were also closed for last summer due to ongoing repair work at the facility.

In a news release on June 15, the City of Toronto said it had hoped to have the Summerville pools open for this summer’s swimming season but that has not been possible.

“Necessary repair work has been ongoing at this facility since weather permitted earlier this spring. While the city planned to re-open the 25-metre and 50-metre pools this year, the complexity of and need to expand the scope of repairs to fully address the aging infrastructure has lengthened the required construction period,” said the city’s news release.

“The 25-metre pool has been fully refurbished, but in consultation with Toronto Public Health, the city decided to keep the entire facility closed for the summer season as partial operations in an active construction site due to ongoing repair work on the 50-metre pool are not feasible for safe public use.”

Once the repairs have been completed, the Donald D. Summerville facility will have undergone more than $3.5 million of work to extend its life for another 20 years, said the news release. Work at the Summerville facility includes new pool liners in all three tanks and a full deck replacement.

“There were no registered swim programs scheduled for the 2023 season at Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools. All permitted programs at this location have been relocated,” said the news release.

The Donald D. Summerville Pools were first opened in 1963. The last time major renovation work was done at the facility was in 2013.

On Saturday, June 24, the city said it will open its remaining outdoor pools (with the exception of Summerville, Leaside and Pine Point). Also, Toronto’s 90 supervised wading pools will open on June 30.

Outdoor pools opening tomorrow and next week will be operating on a partial schedule, the city said in a June 16 news release.

The hours for the partial schedule are Mondays to Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m.; and weekends from noon to 8 p.m.

The hours for the pools will go to full schedules starting on Friday, June 30. Hours for specific pools can be checked on the city’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/swimming/#location=&lat=&lng=