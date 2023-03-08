Police seek male suspect in alleged robbery at store near Carlaw and Queen

Toronto police are looking for information on this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged robbery in the Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East area on March 3.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged robbery in East Toronto last week.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 3, for the reported incident.

According to police, the victim was closing their business when a man entered, selected a number of items off a shelf and then allegedly attempted to leave without paying. Police said the victim stopped the man and told him to pay. At that point the man allegedly punched the victim in the face and caused him to fall, police said. The suspect then fled the area.

The victim’s injuries were minor.

The male suspect is described as five-feet, eight-inches to five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin build, bald and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a red logo on the front, dark blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com