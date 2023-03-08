Man sought after allegedly spraying noxious substance on subway car travelling between Greenwood and Donlands stations

Toronto police are asking members of the public for help in identifying this man in connection with an incident in which another man was allegedly sprayed in the face with a noxious substance while riding on the subway.

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who allegedly sprayed a noxious substance at another man while riding on a TTC subway car between Donlands and Greenwood station late last month.

According to police, officers were called to the Coxwell Subway Station at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to investigate the reported incident.

Police alleged that two men who were unknown to each other were travelling on the eastbound subway train when without provocation one man sprayed the other man in the face with an “unknown, pepper-spray like substance”. Each time the victim stepped way from the attack, police alleged he was sprayed again.

Police said the suspect is described as approximately six-fett tall with a medium build, age 35-45 years old, with short brown hair and a greying goatee.

He was wearing a black North Face jacket with a white logo on the left breast, left sleeve and middle back. He was also wearing black pants, black gloves, and tan coloured footwear, police said.

Police have released a photo of the man they are seeking in the hopes someone can identify. Police warned that if anyone sees the man, they are not to approach him but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The man is wanted on three counts of administering a noxious substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com