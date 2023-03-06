Virtual meeting on trio of Main and Danforth highrise development plans set for March 8

This image shows a proposed development for the Canadian Tire store site on the south side of Danforth Avenue east of Main Street. A virtual community meeting for that plan and two others in the same area is slated for the evening of Wednesday, March 8.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A virtual community consultation meeting to discuss three new development proposals for the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area is set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The proposals are for areas on the south side of Danforth Avenue between Main Street and Dawes Road, including the site of the present Canadian Tire store.

The first is a rezoning application to redevelop portions of the property on 2575 Danforth Ave. with five new buildings.

These new buildings will range from 15 to 55 storeys and will create up to 1,543 residential units consisting of both rental units and condominiums. For more on the proposal, go to www.toronto.ca/2575DanforthAve

The second proposal is for two towers at 2681 Danforth Ave.

They will be 33 and 44 storey mixed-use buildings that will provide 905 residential units.

These buildings will have a total gross floor area (GFA) of 79,854 square metres, including 68,788 square metres of residential GFA and 11,066 square metres of non-residential GFA which will be reserved for Canadian Tires retail operations. For more information on this proposal, go to www.toronto.ca/2681DanforthAve

The third is a rezoning application for a proposed 38-storey mixed-use building at 8 Dawes Rd.

This development will contain 399 dwelling units, consisting of 39 three-bedroom, 109 two-bedroom, and 251 one-bedroom units.

The building will have a total GFA of 28,244 square metres for residential use and another 451 square metres of non-residential GFA. For information on this proposal, go to www.toronto.ca/8DawesRd

Community members are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting on March 8 where they will have the opportunity to hear more about proposals from City of Toronto senior planners and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

For more information on how to participate in the meeting, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/participate-in-virtual-engagement-events/

