Registrations now being accepted for groups participating in Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on Sunday, April 9

The Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, this year.
The parade, which first took place, in the Beach area in 1967, will travel west along Queen Street East from the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant to Woodbine Avenue.
It will start at 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Registration is now open for groups wishing to participate in the parade. For information on how to register to take part in the parade, please go to www.beacheseasterparade.ca/parade-info
Along with the parade, the Beaches Easter Weekend Celebration will also include an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Good Friday (April 7) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The scavenger hunt will see participants visit a number of locations in the Beach area to find the hidden Easter Eggs. For more information, go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/eggscavengerhunt
The Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.
