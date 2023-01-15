Open Doors Spiritual Matters: Beaches Presbyterian Church is a welcoming place for the community

Beaches Presbyterian Church is located at 65 Glen Manor Dr., just south of Queen Street East.

By REV. KATHERINE McCLOSKEY

When I first arrived at Beaches Presbyterian Church, I was not sure of what to expect.

I knew what I wanted to find there beginning with the fact that Beaches Presbyterian is in my favourite Toronto neighbourhood and wondered if it might become my home congregation.

Beaches reputation for being a justice minded, creative, musically gifted and affirming church family did not disappoint.

Early on, I was struck by the determined way that everyone worked together so that even the quietest voice might be heard.

Added to this was the array of food that was shared at the first Maundy Thursday potluck that I attended. The home-made salsa, soups, breads and eclectic selection of cheeses, affirmed my sense of call. If only because I knew that the God of my understanding would not be so cruel as to place such an incredible feast in front of me unless it was God’s intention for me to settle in and stay for a while!

That was more than six years ago, and I can honestly say that all the things that made Beaches Presbyterian Church great when I first arrived have only gotten better.

From welcoming a Syrian family to Canada in the middle of COVID, to pivoting to a hybrid style of worship, partnering with the Girl Guides who built our Li’l Pantry, hosting an Outreach Coffee each month, and painting our stairs Rainbow, Beaches Presbyterian continues to live out her call to be a place where people are welcomed and can be where they and their families are in their faith journey.

By asking challenging questions at our Theology on Tap meetings, during our Jazz Sundays and weekly worship services, Beaches Presbyterian Church seeks a deepened understanding of what it means to be walk with God in a world as complex as this one.

While at the same time, creating space in our ministry to form a meaningful partnership with ARISE Ministry, which provides direct outreach and meaningful support to people involved in the sex trade, survivors of sexual exploitation and those at risk.

Reminding us that as busy as we are, there is still a great deal left to be done, and most importantly, more people for us to reach out to and to meet.

We can meet on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., where homemade cranberry cinnamon bread is shared on the second Sunday of each month.

Or we can meet on Jan. 11 at our next outreach coffee that takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.

And that is why you are also invited to visit our website at www.beacheschurch.org to take a closer look.

Especially on the days when there appears to be more conflict than peace, more need than resources and more darkness than light, but for the promise that the God who hovered over the chaos at the start of creation, is God with us, breathing life where we are and steeping all creation in love.

Reverend Katherine McCloskey is the minister of Beaches Presbyterian Church at 65 Glen Manor Dr.