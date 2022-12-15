Beach community invited to stand up against hate and antisemitism at Menorah lighting on Dec. 18

A lit Menorah celebrating Hanukkah is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

In response to antisemitic graffiti written on the sidewalk in front of a Beach church earlier this week, the Chabad of Danforth-Beaches will hold a Menorah lighting ceremony in the area to begin Hanukkah celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The lighting ceremony will take place on Queen Street East, across the street from the Toronto United Mennonite Church, 1774 Queen St E., which is two blocks east of Kingston Road.

The ceremony will see the first candle of the Menorah for the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah lit, and will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The antisemitic graffiti was discovered in front of the church on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 13, and the incident is now under investigation by Toronto police.

In a post on Twitter on Dec. 14, Chabad of Danforth Beaches said it condemned the graffiti as an “act of senseless hate and bigotry” and that it was grateful for the support shown from the community.

“In the spirit of responding to darkness with increasing in light and goodness, we are pleased to announce that we will install a beautiful public Menorah across from the site of the vandalism.,” said Chabhad of Danforth-Beaches in the tweet. “This symbol of light and tolerance will serve to galvanize the community into increased acts of goodness and kindness.”

Everyone is invited to take part in the Menorah lighting on Dec. 18.

“Join us and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against hate and antisemitism.

Chabad of Danforth-Beaches thanked local politicians for helping them quickly gain the necessary permissions to set up the Menorah and hold the candle lighting ceremony on Dec. 18. “We thank the Beaches community for their love and support.”

See Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story on the graffiti outside the church at https://beachmetro.com/2022/12/14/police-investigate-antisemitic-graffiti-found-written-on-sidewalk-in-front-of-church-in-the-beach/