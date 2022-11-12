Malvern caps perfect season by winning Toronto Varsity football championship

The Malvern Collegiate Institute Black Knights celebrate their Varsity Tier 2 city football championship win on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Varsity Stadium. Photo by Adam Owen-Gill.

The Malvern Collegiate Black Knights Varsity football team are the Toronto Tier 2 champions.

Malvern beat Lakeshore Collegiate 31-8 in the championship game played on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10, at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.

The championship victory capped off an undefeated 5-0 season for the Black Knights, who competed in the Toronto District Secondary Schools Athletic Association Tier 2 Varsity League along with Lakeshore and Newtonbrook Secondary School.

In Thursday’s championship tilt, Malvern was led by Adrian Wing who scored two touchdowns and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Malvern used a strong aerial attack against Lakeshore, and Black Knights quarterback Cole Raino threw three touchdown passes.

Along with Wing, other Malvern touchdowns were scored by Dajuan Burke and Ethan Macmillan. Henry Burrill-Miller also kicked a field goal for the Black Knights.

This was Malvern’s first season back on the football field after a two-year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coaches for Malvern are Rob Salvatore and Carter Livingstone.