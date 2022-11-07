Crown of Jewels Salon event helps support the Birkdale Residence emergency shelter

Tammara Swoffer, Jade Bordin, Karly Dolmer, and Amy Evangelho at Crown of Jewels Salon on Kingston Road. Photo by Kristy Schippel.

By KRISTY SCHIPPEL

Karly Dolmer, the owner and stylist at Crown of Jewels Salon on Kingston Road just east of Fallingbrook Road, hosted a client appreciation night on Thursday, Oct. 20,, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serving the community since 2006, Dolmer was excited to be able to bring the community together again for the event.

Along with celebrating the support of Crown of Jewels clients, the event was also a fundraiser for the Birkdale Residence which is an emergency women’s centre.

The Oct. 20 event helped collect donations of goods and raise funds for the centre.

“As a woman-owned and operated small business it was important for us to show support to the women’s shelter,” said Jade Bordin, a stylist at Crown of Jewels.

At total of $600 was raised for the Birkdale Residence through a 50/50 raffle and generous contributions in support of the event were made by Toronto Barber and Beauty Supply (TBBS), and local Beach businesses such as Tony and Claudia’s, House and Garden, The Birchcliff, Quad-ripple, Life is Sweet and Jamm by Marion jewelry.

Approximately 65 attendees at the event brought donations of toiletries for the shelter.

From now until the middle of December, Crown of Jewels (1230 Kingston Rd.) will be collecting donations of non-perishable food goods for distribution over the holidays.