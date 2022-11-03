Police seek suspect in connection with alleged sex assault on subway train between Woodbine and Jane stations

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a subway train on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place on a TTC subway train between Woodbine and Jane stations in late October.

According to police, a woman was on a train on Saturday, Oct. 22, when a man sat beside her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as 18 to 20 years old, five-feet, seven-inches or five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighing 145 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a Blue Jays logo, black jacket, black sweater, black pants, grey and white shoes, and a brown camouflage Reebok backpack.

Images of the suspect have been released by police in the hope that someone may be able to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com