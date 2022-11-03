Notre Dame girls Novice team heading to provincial cross country championships this weekend

The Notre Dame Catholic High School girls Novice cross country team is heading to this weekend’s Ontario championships.
The team of Chloe Zarzosa, Helen Meharder, Angelica Jacobsen and Chloe Fitz won the Novice division title at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association cross country city championships last Friday, Oct. 28, at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.
By winning the city title, the team has qualified for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championships on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Uxbridge.
At the city championships, the Notre Dame Novice girls team finished its four runners in the top 20 of their race.
Zarzosa finished second and won the silver medal in the race; Meharder was third and was awarded the bronze medal; Jacobsen finished 17th; and Fitz was 20th.
The team runs under the guidance of coaches Kyle Toth and Julie McGowan.
