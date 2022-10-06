Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 16 Beaches-East York Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Chris Jones profile

Chris Jones is running for Trustee in Ward 16 Beaches-East York of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

CHRIS JONES – Ward 16 Beaches-East York Toronto District School Board candidate for Trustee

Happy Fall Everyone! My name is Chris Jones and I’m running for TDSB Trustee for Beaches-East York.

I was born, raised, and attended public school in our ward and now my wife and I are proudly sending our two children to the local public school. As parents of young children, we are at the beginning of a 14+ year relationship with the TDSB and our priorities will naturally evolve over that time.

The public school board of a world-class city like Toronto should be prepared for those changing priorities and the evolution of our culture in order to best prepare children to be the leaders of tomorrow. The Board should be in constant connection with the community and always be responsive when concerns are voiced, that is the role of a Trustee. I vow to fulfil that role, stay connected and be present!

Why vote for me? I have relevant experience leading the board of the local unionized day care centre, an MBA from a top business school, my mother was a TDSB teacher, I married a teacher and most importantly, I will bring a strong voice for our community to the Board.

My specific priorities centre on ensuring that any new focus that has been implemented due to the pandemic to better our children’s mental health or to temporarily upgrade school infrastructure will be made permanent and evolve. Some children, much like some adults, weathered the lockdowns and restrictions better than others and our school programs need to be viewed through that lens to ensure equal opportunities going forward. I also plan to support teachers in the invaluable role they play in the learning environment to address equity and inclusion on every level.

Read more about me and my platform at https://www.votechrisjones.ca/ or contact me anytime!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 16 Beaches-East York of the Toronto District School Board who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We are running the profiles of those who responded to our request. Also running for Trustee for the Toronto District School Board’s Ward 16 is Sanjai Kumar. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.