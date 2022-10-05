Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 11 Toronto Catholic District School Board Trustee candidate Celine DiNova profile

Celine DiNova is a candidate for Trustee in Ward 11 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

CELINE DINOVA – Ward 11 Toronto Catholic District School Board candidate for Trustee

Celine DiNova is a retired secondary school teacher as of 2020.

She is running for the Trustee seat in Toronto Catholic District School Board’s Ward 11 because she believes a Trustee should return calls and emails from constituents; be a liaison with parents, school boards, and city officials; communicate with parents, school board and community in the best interest of the children, should preserve the Catholic faith and Integrity of the Catholic Teachings; should provide faith-focused opportunities in schools and the community; should honour parental authority; and provide and foster faith in schools, the community and families.

DiNova was the first event skilled/careers trade event developer and coordinator in the Peel Board, and was an Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) representative for the community and school.

She was a Student Safety School Coordinator and liaison for the construction business industry. She was a Canada Wide Scholarship (Fiorio) Liaison, and a World Youth Day Parish Leader/Coordinator in Rome, Italy and Downsview, Ontario.

She is a parish fundraiser and event planner; a Queen of Apostles Retreat Team Leader; a Rosary Apostolate and a CWL member.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 11 of the Toronto Catholic District School Board (which includes the areas of Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth) to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.