Man, 29, sought by police after alleged sexual assault near Woodbine Park on Canada Day

Toronto police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on Canada Day in the Woodbine Park area.
According to police, a woman was at a concert in the park, northeast of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue, on Friday, July 1, when she met a man. Police alleged a man befriended the woman and led her to a nearby park and sexually assaulted her.
Tyler Butler, 29, of Toronto, is wanted by police on two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by choking.
Anyone with information on his location or about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!