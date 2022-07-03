Man, 29, sought by police after alleged sexual assault near Woodbine Park on Canada Day

Tyler Butler, 29, of Toronto, is wanted by police on two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by choking in connection with an alleged incident in the Woodbine Park area on Canada Day.

Toronto police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on Canada Day in the Woodbine Park area.

According to police, a woman was at a concert in the park, northeast of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue, on Friday, July 1, when she met a man. Police alleged a man befriended the woman and led her to a nearby park and sexually assaulted her.

Tyler Butler, 29, of Toronto, is wanted by police on two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcome resistance by choking.

Anyone with information on his location or about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com