Toronto Beaches Ribfest returns to Woodbine Park this weekend

The Toronto Beaches Ribfest begins this afternoon (Friday, June 24) and continues through until the evening of Sunday, June 26 at Woodbine Park. Photo: Northern Heat Rib Series.

Ribfest is back in the Beach and it is taking place this weekend at Woodbine Park.

Returning after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Beaches Ribfest begins this afternoon (Friday, June 24) and continues through until the evening of Sunday, June 26.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E., northeast of Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East. Admission is free.

Along with ribs, and some other “classic carnival” eats and treats, the event is also billed as a Beer Festival and will feature a number of different craft brewers making their products available to those who can legally consume them.

There will also be games, a kids zone, and live musical entertainment.

Hours for the Toronto Beaches Ribfest are June 24 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; June 25 from noon to 11 p.m.; and June 26 from noon to 7 p.m.

Musical entertainment will see Country Night on June 24; Rock the Park on June 25; and a Musical Mash Up on June 26.

The Toronto Beaches Ribfest is part of the Northern Heat Rib Series which presents similar events across the province during the spring and summer.

For more information on this weekend’s ribfest in Woodbine Park, please go to https://northernheatribseries.ca/beaches/