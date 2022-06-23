Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids campaign raises more than $200,000 for Variety Village

Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova and Sam Primucci, founder, present a cheque for more than $200,000 to Karen Stintz, CEO of Variety The Children’s Charity of Ontario, The cheque represents the proceeds from Pizza Nova's That's Amore Pizza for Kids fundraising campaign that took place in May. Inset photo: The Primucci Pavilion at Variety Village was also unveiled. In the photo are Stintz, Sam and Domenic Primucci and Charles Taerk, chairman Variety Ontario. Photo by Kaj Larson.

Variety Village recently celebrated the conclusion of Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraising campaign in May that raised $203,902 for the southwest Scarborough facility.

At a ceremony held at Variety Village on Tuesday, June 14, Sam Primucci (founder of Pizza Nova) and Domenic Primucci (president of Pizza Nova) were on hand to present the cheque to Karen Stintz, CEO of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario.

This year’s That’s Amore campaign took place in May and saw the proceeds from all dipping sauces sold with pizza orders donated to Variety. Pizza Nova has been raising funds for Variety for the past 23 years, donating more than $2 million in total.

Variety Village provides specialized programs and supports for children and youth (and their families), and has been doing so for more than 70 years. Variety’s programs improve the quality of life and integration into society of all children, regardless of ability.

“We are blessed to be a part of this community and to be able to give back,” said Domenic Primucci.

Also on June 14, Variety Village held a formal ceremony to open its Primucci Pavilion at the Danforth Avenue facility.

The pavilion is the building’s main lobby and includes a 22-by-10-foot mural (created by artist Nicole Lalonde) depicting children at play.

“The Primucci Pavilion captures an important element of the drive that has motivated us since Day 1 – helping children, no mater their circumstances, to enjoy access to good, wholesome fun and activities,” said Domenic Primucci.

“We made our first donation to Variety in 199 and have never looked back. We’re excited about what’s to come and thank the board, the leadership and the staff and volunteers at Variety for all they do for the children. They truly make the world a better place.”

Sam Primucci, and the June 14 event with his wife Gemma, sons Domenic and Mike, and daughters-in-law Anna and Lori, said his family is very proud of its long association with Variety Village.

“We’re honoured by this new pavilion and beautiful mural. But, truly, we’re here and have always come here to honour the people who work at Variety. We are privileged to be associated with each one of them. We look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.

Variety CEO Stintz said the support of the Primucci family and Pizza Nova is extremely important and appreciated.

“The difference the Primucci family has made in the lives of children is difficult to quantify,” she said. “They’ve provided chances when they seemed scarce, and optimism on difficult days. The kids will remember these opportunities for their whole lives, and so will we.”