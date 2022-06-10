Deja Views: Remembering the Alpine Hotel on Kingston Road

June 10, 2022June 9, 2022
The Alpine Hotel on Kingston Road is remembered in this edition of Deja Views. Photos by David Van Dyke.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Above photo is a panorama I shot back in 2014 of the Alpine Hotel.

The insert photo shows a panorama of the location that I took recently.

The hotel was built in 1927 and was located on the sunny side of Kingston Road, just east of Victoria Park Avenue.

I remember the Bavarian-style interior and how little I paid for a glass of beer back in the day.

Do you have picture of a business or restaurant that no longer exists in our neighbourhood?

If so, please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com

Click here for our commenting guidelines.

Leave a Reply

*