Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse going for fourth win a row in home game tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team plays in this Beach Metro News file photo. Toronto Beaches host the Mimico Mountaineers tonight (June 9) starting at 8 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team is looking for its second straight home victory and fourth win in a row as the local lads host their cross-Toronto rivals the Mimico Mountaineers at Ted Reeve Arena tonight.

The game begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Ted Reeve Arena is located on the northeast corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

Last night (June 8) Toronto Beaches beat the Orangeville Northmen 9-7 at Ted Reeve Arena.

The win was the team’s third straight victory, and they now have a record of six wins and three losses so far in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) regular season.

Tonight’s game is Toronto Beaches first meeting of the season against the Mountaineers.

Remaining home game for Toronto Beaches this season are June 23 against the St. Catharines Athletics; June 30 against the Brampton Excelsiors; July 1 against the Oakville Buzz; July 3 versus the Six Nations Arrows and July 6 versus Kitchener-Waterloo.

For more info on Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse, please go to https://www.beachesjralacrosse.com/page/show/7135289-schedule