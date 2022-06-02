Two people killed after boat capsizes in Lake Ontario off Tommy Thompson Park

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have died after a boat accident in Lake Ontario off the Leslie Street Spit late on Tuesday night.
Eight other people were rescued from the water after a boat collided with a rock island breakwater in the area of Toronto Harbour and Tommy Thompson Park on the Spit, police said.
The accident took place at approximately 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.
As a result of the collision with the rock island breakwater, police said the boat capsized. The Toronto police marine unit and the Toronto fire department marine unit both responded to the incident and rescued eight people from the vessel and the water.
Police said a search was undertaken to find two other people reported to be on the boat at the time of the collision but they could not be located.
Using specialty equipment, police said the boat was removed from the lake and the deceased man and woman were found inside.
An investigation into what happened is now being conducted by the Toronto police traffic services unit with the assistance of the marine unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!