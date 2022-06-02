Two people killed after boat capsizes in Lake Ontario off Tommy Thompson Park

Toronto police are investigating after two people died when a boat capsized off Tommy Thompson Park late on the night of Tuesday, May 31.

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have died after a boat accident in Lake Ontario off the Leslie Street Spit late on Tuesday night.

Eight other people were rescued from the water after a boat collided with a rock island breakwater in the area of Toronto Harbour and Tommy Thompson Park on the Spit, police said.

The accident took place at approximately 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

As a result of the collision with the rock island breakwater, police said the boat capsized. The Toronto police marine unit and the Toronto fire department marine unit both responded to the incident and rescued eight people from the vessel and the water.

Police said a search was undertaken to find two other people reported to be on the boat at the time of the collision but they could not be located.

Using specialty equipment, police said the boat was removed from the lake and the deceased man and woman were found inside.

An investigation into what happened is now being conducted by the Toronto police traffic services unit with the assistance of the marine unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com