Celebration of Bessie Stallworthy’s ‘remarkable’ life set for May 14 at Kingston Road United Church

A celebration of the life of well-known Beach resident Bessie Stallworthy will take place on Saturday, May 14 at Kingston Road United Church. Photo: Submitted.

The family of well-known Beach resident Bessie Stallworthy invites the community to a celebration of her remarkable life on Saturday, May 14.

Stallworthy died on Christmas Day of 2021 at the age of 106. ( https://beachmetro.com/2021/12/28/obituary-beloved-beach-resident-bessie-stallworthy-age-106-remembered-for-her-kindness-and-involvement-with-church )

Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, it was decided to hold a celebration of her life later this year.

Her many friends in the community are invited to remember Bessie at the event set for 2 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

The family requests that any tributes in Bessie’s memory be as donations to Kingston Road United Church.

For those attending, masks will be required inside the church.

For those unable to attend in person, there will be a livestream of the service on YouTube.