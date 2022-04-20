Don Valley Art Club spring show set for this month

The Don Valley Art Club (DVAC) Spring Art Show and Sale opens on Wednesday, April 27. The show will be taking place both in-person and online. The in-person show opens April 27 at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills.

No longer limited to online, the club is excited to simultaneously return to having an “in-person” show and online show.

The show is at the Papermill Gallery in the Todmorden Mills Heritage Site, which includes a museum, art gallery, theatre and forest reserve.

Established in 1948, the DVAC for many years had its clubhouse at the Todmorden location. Members have always been enthusiastic about creating art outdoors and to this day are often seen painting and sketching on the grounds.

In keeping with that tradition, on Sunday, May 1 the show will include a plein air event. Visitors are welcome to join as an observer or an artist participant if so inclined.

The club also recognizes that viewing and buying art online has become a new reality that is here to stay as an increasing number of people turn to shopping virtually.

The added benefit of an online show is that it provides an opportunity to bring the joy of art to more people, whether it be for preference or convenience.

Others, who are not able to be there in person for a variety of reasons, but relish the pleasure of viewing art from their home, are still able to see and purchase art should they choose.

The DVAC continues to be a thriving community of talented artists who, despite pandemic restrictions, pursue a passion for making beautiful art in all varieties of subject matter, styles and media.

More than 100 artists will be presenting their art at the show. Each artist will hang a favourite piece in the Papermill Gallery, with additional art works online.

The in-person gallery show runs Wednesday to Sunday, from April 27 until May 9 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), with the simultaneous online show continuing until May 15.

The link to the online show will be available as of April 27 at https://donvalleyartclub.com