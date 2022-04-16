Proceeds of chicken sandwiches sold at Fearless Meat on Sunday will go to Beach Metro Community News fundraising campaign

Owner David Brown in front of Fearless Meat on Kingston Road.

On Sunday, April 17, Fearless Meat on Kingston Road will be helping to raise funds to support Beach Metro Community News.

On Easter Sunday, Fearless Meat will be sale-pricing its Fearless Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwiches for $3.99 with proceeds going to help raise funds for Beach Metro, which is your community non-profit newspaper.

Fearless Meat is located at 884 Kingston Rd., and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on today’s fundraiser, please go to the Fearless Meat Facebook page.

“I believe BMN (Beach Metro News) is a most important part of our community and hope that this event will give people an easy way to participate in your fundraising drive,” said David Brown, owner of Fearless Meat.

“I also hope that this event will inspire other local businesses to do similar fundraising events for BMN and other great causes.”

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, which began in March, Beach Metro Community News is asking community members to become Supporters of our newspaper so it can continue its important role in the community. For more information on the campaign, please see this letter the volunteer Board of Directors at https://beachmetro.com/2022/03/08/letter-from-the-board-of-directors-fight-for-our-beach-metro-news/

To become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter, please go to https://beachmetro.com/donations/support-beach-metro-news/