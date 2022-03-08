Letter from the Board of Directors: Fight for our Beach Metro News

Letter to Our Community:

In 1972, the Beach Metro Community News started as a protest paper in opposition to the Scarborough Expressway.

Fifty years later, we are in an even bigger fight – a fight for our own survival.

Advertising revenue alone can no longer cover the cost of gathering, editing and distributing local news to your door and/or online for free.

We are asking you to join us. Please become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today.

If you value the Beach Metro Community News and want to continue to see these pages filled with the kind of stories that are important to our community, support us financially.

The Beach Metro Community News is a non-profit entity, which means every dollar donated goest back into bringing you local news and community stories. We also have hundreds of volunteers who deliver the paper to your doorstep every two weeks, and a volunteer Board of Directors made up of people who live in your neighbourhood.

Act now to save community news! Please click the red Support Us banner on the top right of this page to become a Supporter today.

* Please note we are a non-profit and not a charity, hence we cannot issue an official receipt for income tax purposes. All amounts include HST.

Thank You!

The Beach Metro Community News Board of Directors

Mary Beth Denomy – President

Desmond Brown – Past President, David Morrow – Vice President,

Judith Saunders Allen – Secretary, Doug Black -Treasurer,

Paul M. Babich – Special Advisor, Sheila Blinoff – Special Advisor