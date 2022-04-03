Man, 20, charged with second degree murder in connection with death of his mother in Leslieville

A 20-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Leslieville last week. The body of Tien Ly, 46, was located near Eastern and Berkshire avenues on the afternoon of Monday, March 28. The accused is Tien Ly's son. Inset photo shows Tien Ly.

The body of Tien Ly, 46, was located near Eastern and Berkshire avenues on the afternoon of Monday, March 28.

Police said her body was found in a plastic bag and there were obvious signs of trauma, including some dismemberment.

Police were initially unable to identify Ly and released some photos of her nail polish design and a red shirt she was wearing in an effort to seek information from the public that help with her identification.

The identity of Ly, who lived in the Leslieville area, was announced by police in a March 30 news release. In that release, police also said they were also asking for the public’s help in locating her 20-year-old son Dallas Ly.

Police said Dallas Ly was arrested on April 2 and charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his mother.

In a news release on the morning of April 3 announcing the arrest, police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com