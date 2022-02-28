Young entrepreneur opens his own 3D printing business

Beach area resident Adam, 13, has recently opened his own 3D printing business. Photo: Submitted.

By ELIZABETH MARTIN

For a lot of us, the lockdowns during this COVID-19 pandemic have been a time of trying, creating new things and so much more.

This especially rings true for 13-year-old Adam who has recently started his own 3D printing business, called Live in 3D.

Live in 3D is an online shop that has many different cool 3D printed items such as coasters, dog tags and phone stands. The website features a charity of the month that 10 per cent of the month’s profits will go. February’s charity is Brigs, a youth sail training organization.

Beach area resident Adam started his business earlier this year because he really enjoys making things with his 3D printer.

“Why not do something where I can do this? And maybe make a little money, make people happy,” said Adam.

His advice to other young entrepreneurs is to do something they enjoy. This is a vital piece of advice when going out to start something on your own. Doing something you have a passion for can make the process all the more exciting.

While it has only been a few weeks of being a business owner, Adam said he has thoroughly enjoyed the process, while finding it a bit stressful at times — a consequence of hard work.

In addition to being a young business owner, Adam participates in robotics competitions and an amateur radio course.

For more information on Live in 3D, please go to https://livein3d.square.site/