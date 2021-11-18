Scarborough Thunder U-12 team takes Ontario Fall Football League championship title

The Scarborough Thunder U-12 team celebrates winning the Ontario Fall Football League championship on Nov. 14 in Brampton. This Sunday, Nov. 21, the Thunder will take on the Cornwall Wildcats in the Football Ontario Cup championship game in North York.

The Scarborough Thunder Under-12 football team won the Ontario Fall Football League (OFFL) Tier-1 Championship earlier this week.

Scarborough Thunder Football is based out of Birchmount Stadium and draws players from across East Toronto.

The Thunder Under-12 team won the title on Sunday, Nov. 14, with a 47-6 win over the Vaughan Rebels in a game played at Terry Fox Stadium in Brampton.

With the victory, the Thunder U-12 team has now qualified to take part in the Football Ontario Cup-Provincial Fall Championships. The Thunder will meet the Cornwall Wildcats, champs of the National Capital Amateur Football Association (NCAFA), at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Esther Shiner Stadium in North York.

At the Ontario Fall Football League championship day on Nov. 14, the Scarborough Thunder had three teams playing.

The U-10 Thunder fell to the Durham Dolphins. However, considering the Thunder only had 20 of their 23 players available for the contest they played a great game.

The U-16 Thunder team also played in the OFFL championships on Sunday, but fell to the Essex Ravens.