Scarborough Thunder U-12 team takes Ontario Fall Football League championship title

The Scarborough Thunder Under-12 football team won the Ontario Fall Football League (OFFL) Tier-1 Championship earlier this week.
Scarborough Thunder Football is based out of Birchmount Stadium and draws players from across East Toronto.
The Thunder Under-12 team won the title on Sunday, Nov. 14, with a 47-6 win over the Vaughan Rebels in a game played at Terry Fox Stadium in Brampton.
With the victory, the Thunder U-12 team has now qualified to take part in the Football Ontario Cup-Provincial Fall Championships. The Thunder will meet the Cornwall Wildcats, champs of the National Capital Amateur Football Association (NCAFA), at 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Esther Shiner Stadium in North York.
At the Ontario Fall Football League championship day on Nov. 14, the Scarborough Thunder had three teams playing.
The U-10 Thunder fell to the Durham Dolphins. However, considering the Thunder only had 20 of their 23 players available for the contest they played a great game.
The U-16 Thunder team also played in the OFFL championships on Sunday, but fell to the Essex Ravens.