Man seriously injured after his bike collides with unleashed dog on Beach trail; police looking to identify dog’s owners who left the scene

This photo shows the 69-year-old man on the Martin Goodman Trail after the collision with the unleashed dog on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 15. The man has a broken pelvis and will be in hospital for at least a month. Police said the dog's owners, a man and woman on roller blades, did not remain at the scene. Photo: Submitted.

A 69-year-old man is in hospital with a broken pelvis as a result of losing control of his bicycle and falling after a collision with an unleashed dog on a section of the Martin Goodman Trail through the Beach last Friday.

The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. on the trail just west of the Kew Gardens Tennis Club courts on Friday, Oct. 15.

Toronto police are looking to identify and talk to the owners of the dog involved as they did not remain at the scene of the incident.

The injured man is a resident of the Coxwell and Ashland avenues area, his sister told Beach Metro News.

She has circulated a flyer in the Beach area asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward. The flyer includes a photo of her brother on the trail beside his crashed bike after the fall.

A police report said the dog was “a reddish, mid-sized dog of a spaniel/setter breed, with some white.”

Police said the dog’s owners were a man and woman in their 30s or 40s who were on roller blades.

“My hope is that they didn’t know their dog was involved in this,” said the man’s sister. “I hope someone would not be so callous that they would run away.”

Police are looking into the incident and are also appealing to members of the public who may have surveillance camera or dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact them.

Police can be reached at 416-808-5500, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

The injured man’s sister said her brother will be in hospital for at least a month and is awaiting consultation with a surgeon.

“His pelvis is broken in three places. He is in bed and not allowed to move at all. He is being fed intravenously.”