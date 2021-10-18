Man seriously injured after his bike collides with unleashed dog on Beach trail; police looking to identify dog’s owners who left the scene

A 69-year-old man is in hospital with a broken pelvis as a result of losing control of his bicycle and falling after a collision with an unleashed dog on a section of the Martin Goodman Trail through the Beach last Friday.
The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. on the trail just west of the Kew Gardens Tennis Club courts on Friday, Oct. 15.
Toronto police are looking to identify and talk to the owners of the dog involved as they did not remain at the scene of the incident.
The injured man is a resident of the Coxwell and Ashland avenues area, his sister told Beach Metro News.
She has circulated a flyer in the Beach area asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward. The flyer includes a photo of her brother on the trail beside his crashed bike after the fall.
A police report said the dog was “a reddish, mid-sized dog of a spaniel/setter breed, with some white.”
Police said the dog’s owners were a man and woman in their 30s or 40s who were on roller blades.
“My hope is that they didn’t know their dog was involved in this,” said the man’s sister. “I hope someone would not be so callous that they would run away.”
Police are looking into the incident and are also appealing to members of the public who may have surveillance camera or dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact them.
Police can be reached at 416-808-5500, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
The injured man’s sister said her brother will be in hospital for at least a month and is awaiting consultation with a surgeon.
“His pelvis is broken in three places. He is in bed and not allowed to move at all. He is being fed intravenously.”
It seems in very poor taste to have a picture of the victim in distress as the cover of this article. Poor ethics for journalists.
I was disheartened to see this as well. This speaks to a bigger issue…our insensitivity to others in a media and cell phone world. I helped at the scene of a serious crash (involving a car and steetcar) in the beaches this summer before fire and paramedics arrived. When the firefighters used the jaws of life to lift the almost unconscious injured passenger out of the car, people were filming. At least one person even posted it to social media (it was taken down after people commented how horrible that was, and the poster apologized). It boggled my mind how insensitive people were, why would you want that on your phone? What if the victims family saw that or found out that way? Would anyone want that to be filmed if that was them?
Apparently it happenes a lot. A friend told me that a construction worker was badly injured at a site near the old Quarry on Clonmore and was literally dying in the street and people were standing around filming, makes me feel sick just thinking about it.
Toronto can do better, I would hope.
A lot of dog owners pay little attention to keeping their dogs leashed outside of the off-leash areas in the Beaches. There have been other accidents with cyclists; people and dogs have been bitten; and still the human entitlement carries on. A bylaw officer should write some tickets as a reminder.