Protests over Metrolinx’s tree-cutting plans in Small’s Creek Ravine set for East Lynn Park

A Metrolinx sign just north of the Lake Shore East rail corridor near the Merrill Road Bridge Park.

A demonstration at East Lynn Park is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, as East Toronto residents gather to voice their displeasure with Metrolinx’s construction plans in the Small’s Creek Ravine.

Metrolinx’s plan is to install a fourth rail to expand transit along the Lakeshore East line starting sometime in October.

The construction plan has been a source of contention between Metrolinx and Friends of Small’s Creek, a group of residents formed in opposition to the plans, since earlier this year.

Metrolinx aims to remove 268 trees on the south embankment of Small’s Creeks Ravine, including several mature oak trees. The plan includes the addition of a 400 foot-long concrete barrier to replace the vegetation.

In response, the community will be forming a 400 foot-long replica wall in East Lynn Park near Danforth and Woodbine avenues to demonstrate the massiveness of the proposed wall.

In a tweet, Friends of the Small’s Creek Ravine said that “While the community supports the installation of the fourth rail for future expanded transportation, we oppose the avoidable destruction of Small’s Creek Ravine as a result of the design Metrolinx is imposing on this green space.”

Friends of the Small’s Creek Ravine invite all to join and demonstrate against the plans for Small’s Creek Ravine.

