Federal Election 2021: Conservative Party says Lisa Robinson no longer a candidate for them in Beaches-East York

The Conservative Party of Canada said on Friday night that Lisa Robinson will no longer be running for the party in the riding of Beaches-East York.

The Conservative Party of Canada says that Lisa Robinson, who had been running in the Beaches-East York riding, will no longer be a candidate for the party after Islamophobic tweets were revealed.

A statement from Conservative Party communications director Cory Hann said: “Racism and Islamophobia has no place in the Conservative Party of Canada. Our expectation is that all of our candidates conduct themselves in a respectful tolerant manner. Consequently, we have terminated this individual as a candidate.”

The statement was reported by CBC News shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Earlier in the day, Beach Metro News reported that Beaches-East York Liberal candidate Nathaniel Erskine-Smith had put out a tweet referring to an Islamophobic Twitter comment allegedly made by Robinson in 2017.

That tweet was attributed to a Twitter account called “Ward 1 city councillor candidate”. The content of that July 1, 2017 tweet was Islamophobic in nature.

In his tweet, Erskine-Smith said “’Ward 1 city councillor candidate’ is none other than Lisa Robinson, the Conservative candidate in Beaches-East York.”

About an hour after Erskine-Smith posted his tweet, Robinson responded to him on Twitter saying that Ward 1 city councillor candidate account was fake and she had reported it as such to Durham Regional Police in 2018.

“This account is fake and in 2018 I reported it to the Durham police. I will be signing an attestation confirming this fact. Sharing this false information is defamatory and must be removed immediately. Alternatively, you’ll be getting a libel notice shortly,” said Robinson’s tweet.

Erskine-Smith told Beach Metro News he was waiting for proof from Robinson that the Twitter account was not associated with her.

He said he had talked to Robinson today (Sept. 10) and asked her for evidence that she had reported the Ward 1 city councillor candidate account to Twitter as being fake.

“If she were to provide some evidence at all it was not her, then yes I would have it removed of course,” said Erskine-Smith of his tweet.

In its report tonight, CBC News said that a Conservative Party spokesperson had told them that “Robinson initially denied the tweets were hers, and that her story kept changing. The party disavowed her as a candidate as a result.”

In his tweet from earlier today, Erskine-Smith wrote: “Our community has faced down hate too many times already, and its unacceptable that the Conservative Party is giving a platform to someone with these views.”