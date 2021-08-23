Power outage impacting Upper Beach area this morning

The traffic lights are out at Main Street and Gerrard Street East this morning due to a power outage in the area. Photo by Alan Shackleton

Residents in the Upper Beach are without power this morning due to a service interruption that started just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

The area without power is roughly between Victoria Park Avenue to the east, Main Street to the west, Kingston Road to the south and the railroad tracks to the north.

However, there are some variations to these boundaries. For example power is on in some buildings on the north side of Gerrard Street East west of Main Street, but not the south side.

The outage is impacting approximately 5,000 customers, according to the Toronto Hydro website.

Crews are on the scene dealing with the outage, and power is expected to be restored to the area by approximately 10:30 a.m. today, according to the hydro website.

For more information and updates, please go to https://www.torontohydro.com/outage-map

UPDATE: As of 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 23, power had been restored to the area.