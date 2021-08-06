Closure of entire Don Valley Parkway set for this weekend

The Don Valley Parkway, between the Gardiner Expressway and Hwy. 401, will be closed this weekend for annual maintenance work. The closure goes from 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 through to 5 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The closure begins tonight (Friday, Aug. 6) at 11 p.m. and continues through until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

“The city performs regular spring or fall maintenance every couple of years on the Don Valley Parkway. This maintenance typically involves highly coordinated work across multiple City of Toronto divisions, agencies and stakeholders and includes a full or partial closure of the expressway over one weekend,” said the City of Toronto on its website.

“The maintenance and improvements performed keep the expressway in the best state of good repair.”

Work planned for this weekend will include pothole repairs, paving, the removal of graffiti and litter, and street sweeping.

East Toronto residents need to be aware that there may be increased traffic on local roads such as Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road as people look for alternate routes into downtown.

For more info on the planned closure of the DVP this weekend, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/road-maintenance/bridges-and-expressways/expressways/don-valley-parkway/