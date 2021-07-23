Obituary: Luke Xavier Ketchum, 16, remembered for his love of sports and family

Luke Xavier Ketchum, 16, died suddenly and accidentally in the early morning of July 10th.

Our sweet, beautiful, funny Luke Xavier Ketchum left us suddenly and accidentally in the early morning of July 10th.

Luke, 16, was our first baby and made us a family and everything we are today. We are shattered and lost without him.

He was very close to his brother and sister, Logan and London Ketchum, loving to tease them mercilessly.

He was an extremely bright boy with a love of math and a quirky sense of humour. He loved and revelled in the absurd. His crazy dancing made his mom cry with laughter.

Luke was the neighbourhood and family busy-body. A graduate of Courcelette Public School, he had just finished Grade 11 with Honours in the MaST program at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute and was looking forward to next year and the opportunity to be in class with his friends.

He was a hard worker who kept trying even after most of us would have quit. Luke was kind and loved his dog, his “Big Boy”, Doug.

He looked forward to visiting his amazing grandparents, Doug and Isabelle Jones of St. Thomas and Sharon Ketchum of Lansing MI.

Over the last year, Luke spent a great deal of time hanging out with his mom. She is grateful for that time.

He loved sports, both playing, and watching with his dad, and playing fantasy sports. He loved roadtrips and planned to visit every Major League Baseball stadium.

Luke loved and missed his friends during these cruel lockdowns.

He loved his Uncle (Dr. David Jones (Kim)) and his Aunties (Janna Jones (Tone) and Dallas New (Jayson)). His cousins, Tristan and Krystyna Jones and their mother, Lisa Jones of London, along with cousins Isabella, Penelope, and Gracelyn Pepin of Guelph will miss him terribly.

His mom and dad, Darcy (Jones) and Damion Ketchum, are adrift and irreparably broken without him. We love you with all our hearts, beautiful baby boy.

– Written by Darcy Ketchum