Balmy Beach Canoe Club sends support to local athletes as Tokyo Olympics officially open today

Hayley Plante, Erin Stein, Kelly Stott, Samantha Stein, and Ian Grinnell show their support for Balmy Beach Canoe Club athletes taking part in this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Photo by Mary Beth Denomy.

The Balmy Beach Club held a special event earlier this week to wish its Olympic and Parlympic athletes success in the Tokyo Games which officially open today.

The #TogethertoTokyo photo booth and flag signing event took place beside the mural on the club’s wall by the Boardwalk on the evening of Wednesday, July 21.

At the event, members of the Balmy Beach Canoe Club, alumni, family and friends were invited to sign good-luck flags wishing club members who are competing in Tokyo well.

The open ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympic Games begin at 7 a.m. Toronto time on Friday, July 23.

Members of the Balmy Beach Canoe Club competing in the Tokyo Olympics are Nicholas Matveev and Courtney Stott.

Matveev will be competing in the K-4 500-metre race with the Canadian men’s team. Stott will be competing in the K-4 500m race with the Canadian women’s team.

Competition in both of those events is slated to take place on Aug. 5. and Aug. 6.

The Tokyo Olympics will be taking place until Aug. 8.

They will be followed by the Tokyo Paralympic Games from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Competing in the Paralympic Games from the Balmy Beach Canoe Club will be Andrea Nelson in the para-canoe category.

This year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo are taking place without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 concerns. That means the families and friends of athletes competing will not be able to attend the events in person to offer their cheers of support.

That being said, Courtney Stott’s mother Kelly showed her support for her daughter and other Balmy Beach Canoe Club athletes at Wednesday night’s event by signing the flag and writing out a message that read: “#Proud Mom.”

For more on athletes from or with connections to the Beach and East Toronto area, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2021/07/20/local-olympic-athletes-ready-for-tokyo-as-games-set-to-open-this-week/