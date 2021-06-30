Beach Guild of Fine Art Summer Show and Sale starts July 1

Among the works available at the Beach Guild of Fine Arts Summer Show and Sale will be Donna Gordon’s Blue Drum (above); and Kathy Crichton’s Evening Skyline (inset). The Summer Show and Sale takes place online from July 1 to Aug. 31.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art will be hosting its Summer Show and Sale online from July 1 to Aug. 31.

In its 27th year, the Guild was founded in 1994 by a small group of local artists with the mandate of supporting each other as artists along with promoting and encouraging the appreciation of art in the community.

Today, the Guild now has approximately 55 members.

This year’s Summer Show and Sale is taking place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rules around it.

At Christmas, the Guild also held its annual holiday show virtually.

A total of 27 members of the Beach Guild of Fine Art will have their works on display as part of the Summer Show and Sale.

Works available for purchase will include paintings, note cards, gift items and other original art creations.

“While we all miss gathering together for an exhibition, an online show allows flexibility in that you can take the show on the road to the cottage, camping or for your viewing in your garden oasis,” said Guild member Norma Meneguzzi Spall.

To view the Guild’s Summer Show and Sale online, please go to www.beachartguildshowandsale.ca

For questions or more information about the show or the Beach Guild of Fine Art, please send an email to info@beachguildoffineart.com