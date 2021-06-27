Photographer Kerry Hayes opens The Range of Black and White with exhibit today in the Beach

Local photographer Kerry Hayes' photo Frank at the Fox will be among works on display at his The Range of Black and White exhibit taking place this month and next. Photo by Kerry Hayes.

Local photographer Kerry Hayes has a number of exhibit locations planned for the Beach area this month and next.

Hayes’ The Range of Black and White features a portfolio of his personal black and white photography.

Considered one of the top feature film still photographers in the world, Hayes has worked on more than 90 movies and is Canada’s most sought after movie photographer.

Originally from New York City, Hayes has lived in the Beach for more than 30 years.

Movies Hayes has worked on in his more than 35-year career include The Legends of the Fall, Spotlight, and the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

He recently wrapped up shooting still photos for director Guillermo Del Toro’s latest film Nightmare Alley, which was filmed in Toronto.

Since then Hayes has been printing his black and white photography work in anticipation of this summer’s exhibitions.

“Thought almost as a ‘vintage’ medium by some, it has never really gone out of fashion,” Hayes said.

“Fans of black and white will find this set of photographs aesthetically ‘sumptuous’ and fascinating in its diversity.”

As the title suggests, The Range of Black and White examines the full range of expression available in this style of photography.

It will feature photos of landscapes, still life, and portraiture.

On Sunday, June 27, Hayes hosts a one-day exhibit on Willow Avenue just south of Kingston Road. It takes place outdoors to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines, and photos will be displayed between Kingston Road and 318 Willow Ave.

From June 29 to Aug. 8, The Range of Black and White will be on display at SKAUT Gallery, 874 Kingston Rd., between Pickering and Hannaford streets.

From Aug. 9 to Oct. 3, the photo exhibit will be shown at The Porch Light, 982 Kingston Rd., between Scarborough and Kingswood roads.

For more information, please go to https://www.facebook.com/Kerry-Hayes-Photography-1503585829879732/