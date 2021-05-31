Police seek help finding missing man, 44, last seen near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in southwest Scarborough.
Anthony (Tony) Epp, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, May 26, at 3:54 p.m., in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.
He is described as six-feet all, weighing 190 pounds, clean shaven, with short dark hair and blue eyes.
He may be driving a 2004 silver BMW BX5 SUV with Ontario licence plate CPMA160.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
