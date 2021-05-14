Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic slated for Main Square residents on May 14

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents in specific areas are set for Main Square and the East York Community Centre starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 14.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be hosting a pair of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday, May 14.

The clinics will take place at Main Square, at the southeast corner of Danforth Avenue and Main Street; and at the East York Community Centre, 1081 ½ Pape Ave,

Both pop-up clinics will start at 8 a.m. and will take place until the vaccine supply runs out. The Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be administered at the clinics depending on supply.

Eligibility at the clinics on May 14 is limited to residents of specific areas.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

For the Main Square clinic, only people age 18 and older who live in the Main Square apartments (265 and 275 Main St. and 2575 Danforth Ave.) are eligible to receive vaccine shots. There will be 800 doses of vaccine available at the Main Square pop-up clinic.

For the East York Community Centre clinic, eligibility is for people age 18 or older who live on Cosburn Avenue between Broadview and Pape avenues, and who live at 156 Floyd Ave. There are 1,100 doses of vaccine available at the East York Community Centre pop-up clinic

Another pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is slated for Saturday, May 15, in southwest Scarborough.

This clinic takes place at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, 3663 Danforth Ave., starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until supply runs out.

Eligibility for this clinic is for anyone over age 18 who lives or works in any hot spot postal code in Toronto. Priority access at this clinic will be given to those over age 18 living in postal codes M1J, M1K, M1L, and M1M, and to parents at Birchmount Park Collegiate who have been directly notified.

There will be 2,500 doses of vaccine available at the Birchmount Park clinic on May 15.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For the Birchmount Park clinic, those who live in hot spots are asked to also bring a proof of address or proof of employment such as a work identification or pay stub.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto