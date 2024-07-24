Barbie on screen tonight in Kew Gardens as The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movie series continues

Barbie will be screened tonight (Wednesday, July 24) in Kew Gardens as part of The Beach BIA's outdoor summer movie series.

The Beach BIA brings the movie Barbie to Kew Gardens tonight.

The outdoor screening of the movie, which was one of the biggest hits of last summer, takes place on Wednesday, July 24, starting at sunset in Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. E.). The screening is dependent on the weather conditions so please check in with The BIA Facebook page to confirm it will be taking place.

The outdoor summer movie nights in Kew Gardens are presented every Wednesday by The Beach BIA.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens for the remainder of this summer is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 24 – Barbie.

• Wednesday, July 31 – Top Gun Maverick.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Cheaper by the Dozen.

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Bob Marley: One Love.

• Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Lego Movie.

Saturday, Sept. 7 – The Goonies.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

Residents are also encouraged to visit one of the great restaurants along Queen Street East in the Beach for a meal before coming over the park to watch the movie.

Official sponsor for this year’s summer movies is The Richards Group.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO