Toronto Public Health seeks individual who had contact with rabid bat that was dropped off at Queen Street East vet

Toronto Public Health (TPH) reports that a bat dropped off at the VCA Kew Beach Animal Hospital located at 1737 Queen St. E. has tested positive for rabies.

In a press release issued on Friday, July 19, TPH said the bat was dropped off at the location by an unidentified person on Tuesday, July 16 at approximately 6 p.m.

If you know who this person is, or you are the person who dropped off this bat, TPH can be reached at (416) 338-7600 during business hours, or call 311. Call (416) 392-2489 and ask to speak to the Healthy Environments manager on call after business hours. TPH can assess the risk of being infected with rabies from this exposure.

TPH says rabies affects the nervous system of mammals, including humans. If left untreated before symptoms appear, rabies will lead to death. The rabies virus is a viral infection that is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or scratch.

According to TPH, the risk of exposure in Toronto is very low unless direct contact is made with an rabies-infected animal’s saliva.

To reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus, TPH recommends the following:

Ensure that your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Always supervise your dog. Dogs should not run loose in public spaces in the city, except in off-leash parks.

Stay away from all wild animals, even if they appear tame, injured, or sick. Every animal is capable of unpredictable behaviour.

Keep pets away from wild animals and do not let pets roam unsupervised.

For more information regarding rabies visit the City’s Rabies Prevention and Control webpage.