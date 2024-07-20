Deja Views: A look back from the lovely Kew Gardens in 1970

Richard Glaze took the photo above from Kew Gardens in 1970. It looks northeast to Queen Street East. Photo by Richard Glaze.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Could there be a nicer park in Toronto than Kew?

It’s Steps to the Boardwalk and beachfront, there’s a baseball diamond, an ice rink, and lawn bowling facilities. You can BBQ lunch and sit on a picnic table. There’s also a pavilion for concerts and a wading pool and children’s playground. If that’s not enough, you could browse in the Beaches Branch library or check out the historic Gardener’s House.

The photograph above was taken in 1970 by Richard Glaze. It looks northeast to Queen Street East.

If you have an older photograph of Kew Gardens and would like to share it with our readers, please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com