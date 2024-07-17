Public comments sought on revitalization study for Eastern Beaches and Scarborough Bluffs West

A sign with information about the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study is shown at the foot of Nursewood Road in the Beach in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

Local residents who want to have input on the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study are invited to view the study’s Terms of Reference that are now available for comment online until Aug. 7.

“The draft Terms of Reference for the project is ready for public review and comment,” said the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) in a recent news release.

“The public is invited to review the document available on the project website and submit comments via email, phone or feedback form not later than Aug. 7, 2024.”

The Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study is being undertaken by the TRCA and the City of Toronto. The study aims to “explore improvements and enhancements to the Scarborough Bluffs West shoreline, from the Eastern Beaches (Silver Birch Ave.) to Bluffers Park.”

Those who wish to view the draft Terms of Reference and make comments are invited to do so by going online to https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/infrastructure-projects/scarborough-bluffs-west-revitalization/

The project has raised concerns among a number of Beach residents over the possible future plans for the area of Lake Ontario waterfront between Silver Birch Avenue and the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. This natural area of beach is east of the end of the Boardwalk and is a permitted off-leash dog area.

Residents are especially concerned about any potential plans to extend the Boardwalk or paved bike path east of Silver Birch Avenue along the beach area as they feel it would impact the natural environment and also spell the end of the off-leash dog area.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford told Beach Metro Community News last week that he has heard those concerns.

“The Bluffs and our waterfront are such an important part of our natural environment in the east end, which is why the current study about protection and revitalization is so important,” he said of the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study.

He said public participation in the study is an important part of the process.

“This is a process with extensive opportunities for public engagement and consultation, and I encourage residents to participate and learn more,” said Bradford. “An potential changes to bike paths or the off-leash dog area would only be considered as part of the Environmental Assessment (EA) required to make any of these changes.”

The TRCA confirmed to Beach Metro Community News last week that any future changes to the area would require an EA as part of the larger revitalization study.

“The (study) is exploring opportunities to improve waterfront access and enhance the experience of the waterfront between the Eastern Beaches (Silver Birch Avenue) and Bluffer’s Park along Lake Ontario, while also enhancing the protection of sensitive shoreline and natural areas,” said Amy Roots, Senior Manager, Restoration & Infrastructure at the TRCA, in an email statement.

“The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) requires the City (of Toronto) and the (TRCA) to conduct an Individual Environmental Assessment for this study.”

That assessment includes technical and consultation work and will be divided into two phases, said Roots.

The first phase is the Terms of Reference document that is now available for review and comment from the public. The second phase will be the Environmental Assessment. “Although an Individual Environmental Assessment typically takes about five years to prepare and approve, TRCA and the City are working to expedite the process for the study,” said Roots.

The Terms of Reference outlines the approach the revitalization project team will take towards the EA and also includes an “overview of existing conditions” in the area, the approach for developing alternatives and draft criteria for assessing these alternatives.

“At this early stage, alternatives or designs are not yet developed,” said Roots. “However, the proposed alternatives will be made available to the public later in the Individual Environmental Assessment process and will include multiple opportunities for public consultation.”

Further adding to the concerns of residents in that far east-end of the beach, and those who regularly use it, is the appearance of construction hoarding and plywood boards on the beachfront at the far south end of a property at 428 Lake Front.

The property is one of a number of houses that have their southern boundaries directly on the natural beach, and some are on a bluff that has the subject of concern in past years.

The plywood hoarding near the beach and then steel fencing further north on the property are assumed to be there to keep the existing but empty house now on the property secure from trespassers and for public safety.

The 428 Lake Front property is legally approved for development for a new house to be put on the site, although actual construction has not yet started and Councillor Bradford said he was not aware of a building permit having been issued at this time.

“While I haven’t heard any direct concerns from residents about the type of hoarding erected at this site, I can confirm that no building permit has been issued for 428 Lake Front.”

Bradford said the development plan that had been approved for the new house on the property took into consideration concerns about protecting the natural environment and the portion of the bluff in the area. That plan is for a three-storey detached house with an integral (within the parameters of the house) garage.