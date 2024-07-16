In My Opinion: As Doug Ford closes down Ontario, it’s time to consider closing his government

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon speaks at a Save the Ontario Science Centre Rally held at East Lynn Park in March of this year. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By MARY-MARGARET MCMAHON

MPP BEACHES-EAST YORK

At the drop of a hat (or perhaps a wallet), Premier Doug Ford closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, 2024.

With the maddening and sad decision to shut down this hub for learning, he has also closed countless opportunities for curious young minds to explore the wonder of science! He is jeopardizing the lifespan of a remarkable Raymond Moriyama designed building.

If the Premier really cared about the families both in East Toronto and throughout Ontario who rely on and reap all the benefits of the Science Centre—such as the kids who were set to attend the school camps this summer—he would have taken every step to keep it from closing!

Over the past months, we had all heard about the plan to close the Ontario Science Centre.

When I was out in our community, I heard countless remarks about how well loved and used the Ontario Science Centre is by so many of you. Our inbox was flooded with emails calling for it to be saved. My office distributed BEY LOVES OSC pins, we held a superbly well-attended rally in East Lynn Park and worked closely with the advocacy group Save Ontario Science Centre to hold the government to account.

Despite all our efforts to prevent the closure and instead of listening to the calls of Ontarians across our great province, Premier Ford shut-down the building late in the day on a Friday with no warning.

They’ve avoided crucial maintenance for too long and now claim the building is beyond repair. They are blatantly ignoring genuine funding offers from many wonderful philanthropists to keep it open in its current location.

An interim space is said to open in 2026 before the new one is unveiled at Ontario Place. I say, “Repair don’t Replace!”

The most economical solution lies in a roof repair. Anything else is a time and money waster and keeping the Ontario Science Centre closed robs future generations of the fantastic and educational programming and valuable experiences that the Ontario Science Centre has offered for over 50 years.

Not every Tourist Destination site needs to be located in downtown Toronto! Spreading key venues right across the city makes better sense for local economies, congestion mitigation, community building, and all-round vibrancy.

Our community residents regularly visit the Ontario Science Centre in the Thorncliffe neighbourhood by transit, bike, car, or even by foot! Not to mention, better access with the newly completed Ontario Science Centre subway station!

Moving the Ontario Science Centre will eliminate the convenience and access not just for the people of Toronto but also those who use Highway 401 to visit from out of town.

As a child, I enjoyed many inspiring school trips down from my hometown of Collingwood to this incredible and enlightening venue! Not dealing with downtown traffic was always a consideration for planning purposes.

However, it is not merely the Ontario Science Centre that the government is closing!

Premier Ford has closed hundreds of emergency rooms across the province and we have seen healthcare workers leaving Ontario in droves. He has closed down the Ontario Legislature until Oct. 21 for an unnecessarily long summer break.

Most recently, he has forced 660 LCBOs across Ontario to shut down while their employees strike against the privatization of alcohol sales leading to fewer tax dollars that would in turn help fund healthcare, education, and more essential services we deeply rely on.

It’s time we close down the Ford Government before he closes down everything we love and NEED in Ontario.

As your Member of Provincial Parliament, I will continue to advocate passionately for public services and cultural institutions like the Ontario Science Centre.

As recently announced, I am ecstatic to once again have the chance to represent our community by running again in the next provincial election, which we hear could be much earlier than 2026.

I want to continue to be the voice for everyone, especially those most in need of support in our community, to continue the vital work we’ve started in championing the right thing. I’m ready, I was born ready!

Thank YOU all for caring and advocating for the Ontario Science Centre. I invite you to join the movement to #SaveOntarioScienceCentre! https://savesciencecentre.com/

Call our office or email us for ways you can continue to help. We will be out in your neighbourhoods to talk about how to have your voices heard!

I can be reached by mail at: Mary-Margaret McMahon, 7 Glebemount Ave., Toronto, ON, M4C 3R2; by phone at 416-690-1032; or by email at mmcmahon.mpp.co@liberal.ola.org